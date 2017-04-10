Upcoming Louisiana highway projects discussed asa

Upcoming Louisiana highway projects d...

Upcoming Louisiana highway projects discussed

2017-04-10

The joint Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works set the tone for what is expected to be a raucous debate in the 2017 Legislative session that opened Monday over the proposal to raise the gas tax. Upcoming Louisiana highway projects discussed as session opens The joint Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works set the tone for what is expected to be a raucous debate in the 2017 Legislative session that opened Monday over the proposal to raise the gas tax.

Chicago, IL

