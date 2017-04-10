Upcoming Louisiana highway projects discussed asa

The joint Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works set the tone for what is expected to be a raucous debate in the 2017 Legislative session that opened Monday over the proposal to raise the gas tax. Upcoming Louisiana highway projects discussed as session opens The joint Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works set the tone for what is expected to be a raucous debate in the 2017 Legislative session that opened Monday over the proposal to raise the gas tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.