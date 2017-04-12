Unrestrained man killed in early morning traffic accident

This morning at 6:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on US Hwy 71 near the Winn/Grant Parish line. Troopers say Lambert was traveling northbound on US Hwy 71 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle and exited the left side of the roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.