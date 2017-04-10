Unless emissions drop, much of coasta...

Unless emissions drop, much of coastal Louisiana will be swamped

Two weeks ago President Donald Trump announced a trade: A few thousand temporary jobs for West Virginia coal miners in exchange for letting the Gulf of Mexico drown much of south Louisiana over the next 50 years. Not a single member of Louisiana's congressional delegation uttered a complaint.

