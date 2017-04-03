Two new members appointed to Louisian...

Two new members appointed to Louisiana Judiciary Commission

From left, Jefferson Parish Judge John Molaison Jr. and former Louisiana AFL-CIO head Sibal S. Holt were appointed Monday by the Louisiana Supreme Court to serve four-year terms on the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana, the nine-member body that reviews allegations of judicial misconduct. Jefferson Parish Judge John J. Molaison Jr. and former labor union leader Sibal S. Holt were appointed Monday by the state Supreme Court to serve four-year terms on the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana.

