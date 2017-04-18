Trump 100 day anniversary review: Imp...

Trump 100 day anniversary review: Impact upon Congressional races

1 hr ago

When there were several appointments that Donald Trump made to his cabinet that came directly out of the ranks of the US House of Representatives that created open seats and all those open seats are being filled the spring, so there's one in Kansas there's one in Georgia, there will be one in Montana, and there will be another one in South Carolina. So all those four seats are in stereotypically Republican districts yet what happened in Georgia has started the whole ball rolling where the Democratic enthusiasm has been much greater than what I've seen in some time.

