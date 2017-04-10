TOPS goes to upper-income students mo...

TOPS goes to upper-income students more, middle-class students less, than 10 years ago

The share of TOPS funding going to wealthier students has grown, while the share of TOPS funding going to students of more modest means has shrunk, according to the Louisiana House fiscal staff. The share of TOPS college scholarships going to students from Louisiana's wealthiest households has nearly doubled over the last 10 years.

