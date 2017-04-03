TOPS again a target in Louisiana sess...

TOPS again a target in Louisiana session, budget negotiation

18 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Louisiana lawmakers, struggling with persistent budget shortfalls, are again looking to restructure the TOPS college tuition program to lessen state costs. Proposals include boosting the grade point average required to get the award or steering more of the money to needy students.

Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

