TIP survey finds Louisianans concerne...

TIP survey finds Louisianans concerned about jobs, economy

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

A group opposing Governor John Bel Edwards tax plan has paid for a poll that shows a majority of Louisiana residents are concerned about the economy and oppose higher taxes on businesses. "I think the fact that 70 percent said employment is scarce or hard to get is because they have firsthand experience with it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr Agents of Corruption 221,195
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Apr 17 Anonymous 595
News Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08) Apr 11 Finally 374
Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16) Apr 9 Casey 2
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Apr 8 Denise 7
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ... Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,236 • Total comments across all topics: 280,491,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC