The Rundown: Paw-lease - the CAT is d...

The Rundown: Paw-lease - the CAT is done; Louisiana Legistature...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

HB628 sponsor State Rep. Sam Jones, left, D-Franklin, wears a somber expression, preparing to rise from the testimony table after voluntarily deferring his bill on the proposed tax on corporate sales, known as the commercial activity tax, or CAT, before the House Ways and Means Committee Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The move effectively killed the bill for this session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Tue MIDutch 221,214
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Apr 23 FM_ Stephens 597
News Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08) Apr 11 Finally 374
Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16) Apr 9 Casey 2
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Apr 8 Denise 7
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ... Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,747 • Total comments across all topics: 280,581,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC