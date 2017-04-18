The fight for Darwin the spider monkey is now over
As we reported last year, state law bans Louisiana residents from owning exotic animals, but the family claimed they were grandfathered in, so they were fighting in court to keep "Darwin". However, Stacey Alleman, Deputy-Director of St. Landry Parish Animal Control, says the family has agreed to let the monkey go.
