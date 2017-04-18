The fight for Darwin the spider monke...

The fight for Darwin the spider monkey is now over

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

As we reported last year, state law bans Louisiana residents from owning exotic animals, but the family claimed they were grandfathered in, so they were fighting in court to keep "Darwin". However, Stacey Alleman, Deputy-Director of St. Landry Parish Animal Control, says the family has agreed to let the monkey go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 33 min Dogen 221,150
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Apr 17 Anonymous 595
News Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08) Apr 11 Finally 374
Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16) Apr 9 Casey 2
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Apr 8 Denise 7
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ... Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC