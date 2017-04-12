Teenage pedestrian killed in St. Landry Parish crash
Last night at 10:50 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 104 near St. James Ave. Troopers say the crash occurred as Viator was walking west on LA 104 near the right shoulder and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, according to a spokesman with Troop I. The driver voluntarily submitted to a chemical test and was not impaired.
