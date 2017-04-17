Teen retailer Rue 21 closing 14 Louisiana stores; 400 nationwide
Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing 14 Louisiana stores among 400 it will shutter nationwide as it focuses more on its online business. Of Rue21's 34 Louisiana stores, the 14 that are closing include the Siegen Lane Marketplace location in Baton Rouge, along with locations in Kenner, Covington, Harvey, Laplace, Luling, Marrero, Thibodaux, Abbeville, Bastrop, Natchitoches, Pineville and two in Shreveport.
