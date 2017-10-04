Summer of Birds
A SUMMER OF BIRDS details a relatively unknown chapter in the life of renowned naturalist painter, ornithologist and literary figure John James Audubon. Based on the acclaimed book, A Summer of Birds: John James Audubon at Oakley House by award-winning writer Danny Heitman, the documentary chronicles the formative summer Audubon spent in Louisiana in 1821, in the lush surroundings of Oakley Plantation in West Feliciana Parish.
