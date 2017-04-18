Special Olympians compete for cheers, high fives and hugs
Hundreds of area students gathered in the morning to run, jump and compete in various competitions for ribbons at the Northwest Louisiana Special Olympics for Bossier Parish. Although, some of the most appreciated awards handed out to these Special Olympians were cheers, high fives and hugs.
