Special election for state Sen. Troy Brown's old seat, school tax elections top Saturday's ballot
Voters in parts of eight River Parishes will pick from a slate of 13 candidates Saturday to replace former state Sen. Troy Brown while those in East Baton Rouge Parish weigh in on two school tax renewals. The two elections highlight a handful of contests Saturday in the Baton Rouge area as voters in Livingston and St. James parishes will be asked to decide on tax propositions while Livingston Parish voters will also be asked to decide who will be the next French Settlement police chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|221,400
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Apr 23
|FM_ Stephens
|597
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC