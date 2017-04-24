Special election for state Sen. Troy Brown's old seat, school tax elections top Saturday's ballot

Voters in parts of eight River Parishes will pick from a slate of 13 candidates Saturday to replace former state Sen. Troy Brown while those in East Baton Rouge Parish weigh in on two school tax renewals. The two elections highlight a handful of contests Saturday in the Baton Rouge area as voters in Livingston and St. James parishes will be asked to decide on tax propositions while Livingston Parish voters will also be asked to decide who will be the next French Settlement police chief.

