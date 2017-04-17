Southwest Pilot charged after loaded gun found by baggage screeners
A pilot for Southwest Airlines has been arrested on a weapons charge after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says 55-year-old Erik Gibson was slated to pilot a flight to Tampa Monday morning when routine baggage screening by the Transportation Security Administration found the gun.
