South Carolina man sentenced for sex with child

12 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A South Carolina man was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in prison for producing child pornography and traveling to Louisiana to have sex with a child. Frankie Maldonado, 51, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell on two counts of production of child pornography and one count of traveling in interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

