'Sons of Guns' reality TV star convic...

'Sons of Guns' reality TV star convicted of rape charges

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

A jury in Louisiana has convicted former "Sons of Guns" reality TV star Will Hayden of rape charges involving two girls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 7 min Aura Mytha 220,906
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Thu njp2020 589
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ... Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
Paga Holidays Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15) Mar 20 lani 4
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Nobel Prize
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,447 • Total comments across all topics: 280,140,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC