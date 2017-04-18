SLU vocalists claim awards at Louisia...

SLU vocalists claim awards at Louisiana competition

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Southeastern Louisiana University students who were honored at the recent Louisiana Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing competition included, from left, William Dopp, Independence; Cody Sires, Chalmette; Sara Cage, Baton Rouge; Michelle Guillot, Slidell; Lauren Gibson, Walker; and Alfred Harper, New Orleans. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY RANDY BERGERON -- Southeastern Louisiana University students who were honored at the recent Louisiana Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing competition included, from left, William Dopp, Independence; Cody Sires, Chalmette; Sara Cage, Baton Rouge; Michelle Guillot, Slidell; Lauren Gibson, Walker; and Alfred Harper, New Orleans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 6 hr Subduction Zone 221,148
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Apr 17 Anonymous 595
News Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08) Apr 11 Finally 374
Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16) Apr 9 Casey 2
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Apr 8 Denise 7
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ... Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,338 • Total comments across all topics: 280,424,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC