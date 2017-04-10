SLIDESHOW: Southwest Louisiana Mugshots
Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi admitted Friday that she is battling alcoholism and said it is unclear whether she will return to the bench. She says she is sober now and that an interdiction filed to have control of her assets taken from her is unwarranted.
