Severe weather hits US Southeast, claims two lives
Severe weather bringing strong winds and potential flooding is battering the Southeast, with a tornado in Louisiana claiming two lives Sunday morning. A 38-year-old woman and her daughter, 3, died when the tornado with winds of 100 mph blew their mobile home off its foundations in St. Martin Parish, the National Weather Service and local sheriff's office said.
