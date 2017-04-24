Sanctuary city ban advances in Louisiana Legislature, with New Orleans in mind
A bill prohibiting so-called sanctuary city policies anywhere in Louisiana -- but targeting New Orleans -- was approved with a 8-7 committee vote Wednesday and sent to the full House for debate. House Bill 135 by Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, defines sanctuary city policies as ordinances or guidelines discouraging or prohibiting cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement when it comes to immigrants or preventing local law enforcement officers from asking a suspect about his or her immigration status when routinely stopped for another offense, such as a traffic violation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|9 min
|Subduction Zone
|221,262
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Apr 23
|FM_ Stephens
|597
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC