Sanctuary city ban advances in Louisi...

Sanctuary city ban advances in Louisiana Legislature, with New Orleans in mind

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A bill prohibiting so-called sanctuary city policies anywhere in Louisiana -- but targeting New Orleans -- was approved with a 8-7 committee vote Wednesday and sent to the full House for debate. House Bill 135 by Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, defines sanctuary city policies as ordinances or guidelines discouraging or prohibiting cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement when it comes to immigrants or preventing local law enforcement officers from asking a suspect about his or her immigration status when routinely stopped for another offense, such as a traffic violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 9 min Subduction Zone 221,262
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Apr 23 FM_ Stephens 597
News Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08) Apr 11 Finally 374
Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16) Apr 9 Casey 2
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Apr 8 Denise 7
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ... Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,421 • Total comments across all topics: 280,597,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC