Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance survey begins tomorrow for flooded homeowners
Tomorrow, the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program survey will open to all homeowners affected by the March and August 2016 floods. This marks the beginning of the homeowner assistance program through which the state will help flooded homeowners with rebuilding assistance and some reimbursement, once the federal government makes the funds Congress has appropriated to Louisiana available to the state to spend.
