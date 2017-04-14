Report: Louisianans support anti-discrimination protections for...

The results of a survey of more than 1,000 Louisianans illustrates the continuing, deep divide among people who believe LGBT people deserve protections from discrimination and those who do not. The Louisiana Survey from LSU's Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication found that a majority of respondents believe transgender people deserve protections from discrimination in the workplace - but don't believe transgender people should be able to use bathrooms according to their gender identity.

