Prosecutors won't retry man in death of his son
The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office says it will not retry a man in the February 2012 death of his 1-year-old son after the Louisiana Supreme Court reversed the conviction. Rodricus Crawford was sentenced to death in the death of Roderius Lott.
