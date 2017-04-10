Prosecutors won't retry man in death ...

Prosecutors won't retry man in death of his son

The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office says it will not retry a man in the February 2012 death of his 1-year-old son after the Louisiana Supreme Court reversed the conviction. Rodricus Crawford was sentenced to death in the death of Roderius Lott.

