Proposal would shorten divorce wait for parents in Louisiana

Louisiana lawmakers are considering whether to shorten the wait to six months for a no-fault divorce when the married couple has children under 18. Under existing law, such couples must live separate and apart for one year before they can get a divorce, unless there are certain special circumstances like domestic abuse. The longer waiting period doesn't apply when couples have minor children from previous relationships.

