Proposal puts Uber, Lyft under Louisiana DOTD oversight

In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a driver displaying Lyft and Uber stickers on his front windshield drops off a customer in downtown Los Angeles. Louisiana's Department of Transportation and Development would take over regulating app-based transit companies such as Uber and Lyft under recently filed legislation in an effort to unify piecemeal laws local governments have approved in recent years and open the door for the ride-share companies to expand statewide.

