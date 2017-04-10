Proponents of Healthy Louisiana tout insurance gains and cost savings ...

Since Medicaid was expanded in Louisiana under the Affordable Care Act last July, more than 408,000 Louisianans have gained access to medical care, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards. That's just one of many big, positive numbers the Democratic governor is touting at a time when the future of the ACA is in doubt and funding-both at the federal and state levels-is in limbo.

