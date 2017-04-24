Photos Evoke the Terror and Hope of t...

Photos Evoke the Terror and Hope of the Underground Railroad

Jeanine Michna-Bales, "Look for the Gray Barn Out Back" , Joshua Eliason Jr.'s barnyards and farmhouse, with a tunnel leading underneath the road to another station, Centerville, Indiana At first glance, the crisp photographs of Jeanine Michna-Bales appear as straightforward nighttime landscapes, capturing nature in serene, awesome scenes. But far from simple, these images are loaded with history and meaning: Each one records a place along the Underground Railroad that the Dallas-based photographer identified and visited.

