Payless closing 400 stores nationwide...

Payless closing 400 stores nationwide, 9 in Louisiana

Reports say Payless Inc. has filed for bankruptcy and plans to close 400 stores nationwide as it reorganizes. Payless Inc. will close 400 stores nationwide immediately, including nine in Louisiana.

