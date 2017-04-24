Partnerships Align to Help Save Louis...

Partnerships Align to Help Save Louisiana's Coast

18 hrs ago Read more: KDIN-TV Johnston

The Mississippi River watershed is the fourth largest in the world covering 1.2 million square miles or about 40 percent of the lower 48. The amount of food production and processing inside that massive swath produces 92 percent of the nation's agricultural exports. As John Torpy reports in our Cover Story, two sides normally on conflicting teams have become unified in protecting the region's precious resources.

