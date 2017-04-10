Pam's Party Line: A little music, a little dance make for Capital City fun

BRSO thank-you -- At an April 7 soirA©e thanking sponsors of the Baton Rouge Symphony's Irene W. & C.B. Pennington Foundation Great Performers in Concert featuring Kristin Chenoweth are, from left, host Robert Schneckenberger, board Chairwoman Mae Calvin Belton, Paula Pennington de la Bretonne, hostess Whitney Vann and Diane and Johnny Tate. Ochsner volunteers -- At a luncheon fAateing Ochsner Medical Center's volunteers are, from left, CEO Eric McMillen, CFO Stephanie Bushart, volunteers Lorraine Laurent and the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.