'Out of the blue': Louisiana man confesses to 1993 cold case...

On the 24th anniversary of the crime, a 74-year-old Louisiana man confessed to killing his son-in-law in North Carolina, officials said Thursday. Maj. Tom Effler of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office in Goldsboro, North Carolina, said that on Feb. 7, Allen Deaver told authorities he'd killed Sydney Maurice Gregory on Feb. 7, 1993.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.