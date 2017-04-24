Our Views: New debate on juvenile off...

Our Views: New debate on juvenile offenders

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Task Force members, from left, Flozell Daniels, Jr., president and CEO of Foundation for Louisiana, Sen. Dan Claitor, left, R-Baton Rouge, and 19th Judicial District Court criminal court Judge Bonnie Jackson talk after adjournment of the task force's meeting the State Capitol on Friday, June 17, 2016. The task force is seeking ways of bringing down the state's prison population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 3 hr Dogen 221,202
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Sun FM_ Stephens 597
News Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08) Apr 11 Finally 374
Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16) Apr 9 Casey 2
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Apr 8 Denise 7
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ... Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 280,537,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC