Our Views: New debate on juvenile offenders

Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Task Force members, from left, Flozell Daniels, Jr., president and CEO of Foundation for Louisiana, Sen. Dan Claitor, left, R-Baton Rouge, and 19th Judicial District Court criminal court Judge Bonnie Jackson talk after adjournment of the task force's meeting the State Capitol on Friday, June 17, 2016. The task force is seeking ways of bringing down the state's prison population.

