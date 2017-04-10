Our Views: Lighting a fire under Legi...

Our Views: Lighting a fire under Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Come, let us reason together, the Scripture quoted by Gov. John Bel Edwards goes. But Isaiah may have had an easier task rallying the children of Israel than the governor does gaining traction in the Legislature to change Louisiana's disastrous budget policies of the last decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) 5 hr FM_ Stephens 593
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Tue Subduction Zone 221,064
News Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08) Tue Finally 374
Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16) Apr 9 Casey 2
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Apr 8 Denise 7
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ... Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,621 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC