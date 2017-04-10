Officer in boy's death accused of badge misuse

Prosecutors say a Louisiana law enforcement officer charged with murder in a 6-year-old boy's fatal shooting had engaged in a pattern of abusing his badge to "satisfy his sexual desires." In a court filing Friday, prosecutors said the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office fired Norris Greenhouse Jr. after the mother of a 14-year-old girl complained that she found him lying on a sofa with her daughter while he was dressed in his uniform.

