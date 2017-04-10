Ochsner Cancer Institute offers new t...

Ochsner Cancer Institute offers new treatment options

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

Ochsner Cancer Institute in Jefferson Parish will provide more treatment options, thanks to the hospital's new Precision Cancer Therapies Program. Dr. Marc Matrana says this program connects Louisiana cancer patients with access to cutting-edge, early-phase clinical trials, something currently not available in our state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr Aura Mytha 221,105
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) 6 hr Big Blue 594
News Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08) Apr 11 Finally 374
Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16) Apr 9 Casey 2
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Apr 8 Denise 7
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ... Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,047 • Total comments across all topics: 280,341,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC