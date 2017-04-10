Ochsner Cancer Institute offers new treatment options
Ochsner Cancer Institute in Jefferson Parish will provide more treatment options, thanks to the hospital's new Precision Cancer Therapies Program. Dr. Marc Matrana says this program connects Louisiana cancer patients with access to cutting-edge, early-phase clinical trials, something currently not available in our state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Aura Mytha
|221,105
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|6 hr
|Big Blue
|594
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC