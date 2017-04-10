No more vehicle inspection stickers, ...

No more vehicle inspection stickers, Louisiana lawmaker proposes

11 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

This 2010 file photo shows a vehicle inspector affixing a new inspection sticker to a windshield in Kenner. A bill has been filed in the 2017 legislative session that proposes to end vehicle inspection programs statewide for all non-commercial vehicles, excluding those in parishes bound by the federal Clean Air Act.

