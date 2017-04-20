No More Fun of Any Kind: Louisiana Democrat Vows To Ban 'Official' University Beers

A Democratic lawmaker in Louisiana has submitted a bill to ban all public universities in the state from receiving money to license "official," logo-bearing beer brands crafted by small, local breweries. The lawmaker, Cedric B. Glover , introduced House Bill 610 in the state's current legislative session in an effort to forbid Louisiana State University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette from creating or renewing licensing agreements with breweries.

