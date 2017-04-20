No More Fun of Any Kind: Louisiana Democrat Vows To Ban 'Official' University Beers
A Democratic lawmaker in Louisiana has submitted a bill to ban all public universities in the state from receiving money to license "official," logo-bearing beer brands crafted by small, local breweries. The lawmaker, Cedric B. Glover , introduced House Bill 610 in the state's current legislative session in an effort to forbid Louisiana State University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette from creating or renewing licensing agreements with breweries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|6 hr
|Subduction Zone
|221,167
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|595
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC