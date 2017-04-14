No LGBT restriction bills in Louisiana Legislature in 2017; here's why
The Louisiana Legislature 's deadline for filing bills for the 2017 lawmaking session passed this week. But unlike in surrounding states, there is no legislation that worries advocates for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|15 hr
|Subduction Zone
|221,167
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|595
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC