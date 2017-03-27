Nine to receive Young Heroes Awards for actions above and beyond
Alyssa Carson, an astronaut in training who aspires to be on the first manned Mars mission, is one of Louisiana Young Heroes Awards winners. Daniel Wesley, who was shot and run over while trying to help a woman on Essen Lane in November, is one of the nine teenagers who will be honored with a Louisiana Young Heroes Award.
