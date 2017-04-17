Nicondra: Promised rain developing Easter Sunday
The forecast remains on track as we head into the afternoon this Easter Sunday with plenty of Gulf moisture continuing to stream into southeast Louisiana. We see a number of heavy down pours and even a little lightning.
