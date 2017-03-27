Nicondra: Flash Flood Watch Sunday af...

Nicondra: Flash Flood Watch Sunday afternoon

9 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Saturday was amazing for all the festivals and outdoor events going on around the region. It's good that most got in a great Saturday and Friday for some because Sunday goes downhill with a serious threat of severe weather including a risk for tornadoes and a Flash Flood Watch already set to begin Sunday afternoon.

Chicago, IL

