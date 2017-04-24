News Minute: Here is the latest Louis...

News Minute: Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 1:50 a.m. CDT

Officials say a former member of the military has pleaded guilty to two counts related to the sexual molestation of a child under the age of 12 on military bases in Washington and Louisiana. Department of Justice U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes says 41-year-old Kenneth Descoteaux entered the guilty pleas for sexual abuse of a minor Thursday in Tacoma, Washington, as part of a plea agreement.

