News Minute: Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 1:50 a.m. CDT
Officials say a former member of the military has pleaded guilty to two counts related to the sexual molestation of a child under the age of 12 on military bases in Washington and Louisiana. Department of Justice U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes says 41-year-old Kenneth Descoteaux entered the guilty pleas for sexual abuse of a minor Thursday in Tacoma, Washington, as part of a plea agreement.
