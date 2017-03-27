New proposals, same tensions as state...

New proposals, same tensions as state budget debate begins at Louisiana Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A new tax and budget debate may be starting in the Louisiana Legislature, but the dividing lines remain the same. Gov. John Bel Edwards unveiled a tax overhaul package that targets big companies and seems certain to put him at odds with the business lobbying organizations he's battled during prior tax and other debates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 10 hr Aura Mytha 220,789
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Sat Michaelrmcmullen 586
Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ... Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
Paga Holidays Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15) Mar 20 lani 4
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,820 • Total comments across all topics: 280,016,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC