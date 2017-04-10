New $1.12 Billion Chemical Plant for ...

New $1.12 Billion Chemical Plant for Louisiana

Zengtai Liao, chairman of the Wanhua Chemical Group, has announced the company will develop a chemical manufacturing complex in Louisiana, with plans for the $1.12 billion project leading to a specific site selection later this year. Wanhua will produce methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, or MDI, in the project, which will combine a $954 million capital investment by Wanhua with a $166 million capital investment by project partners.

