New $1.12 Billion Chemical Plant for Louisiana

Zengtai Liao, chairman of the Wanhua Chemical Group, has announced the company will develop a chemical manufacturing complex in Louisiana, with plans for the $1.12 billion project leading to a specific site selection later this year. Wanhua will produce methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, or MDI, in the project, which will combine a $954 million capital investment by Wanhua with a $166 million capital investment by project partners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment.