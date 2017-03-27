Most of Southwest Louisiana under tor...

Most of Southwest Louisiana under tornado watch until 9 p.m.

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

The Jennings area is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:30 p.m. Hail and high winds are expected, according to the National Weather Service. A tornado watch means the conditions are possible for a tornado to form.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr Aura Mytha 220,789
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Sat Michaelrmcmullen 586
Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ... Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
Paga Holidays Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15) Mar 20 lani 4
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,007,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC