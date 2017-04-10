More

A former state trooper who was fired in March of 2016 after allegations surfaced of payroll fraud and neglect of duty, reached a settlement with the Louisiana State Police Commission during an appeal hearing on Thursday morning. Under the terms of the settlement, state police will withdraw the letter of termination sent to Picou in March of 2016, and Picou agrees to resign from his position.

