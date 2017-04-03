More pedestrians are dying on U.S., Louisiana roads, study says
Pedestrian traffic fatalities likely rose above 6,000 deaths nationwide in 2016 in an increasing trend of walkers killed by vehicles in recent years, according to a study by the Governors Highway Safety Association released last week. Pedestrian traffic fatalities are on the rise in the United States and Louisiana, according to a study released last week by the Governors Highway Safety Association .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|Endofdays
|220,872
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|7 hr
|njp2020
|589
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Paga Holidays
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC