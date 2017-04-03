More pedestrians are dying on U.S., L...

More pedestrians are dying on U.S., Louisiana roads, study says

Read more: NOLA.com

Pedestrian traffic fatalities likely rose above 6,000 deaths nationwide in 2016 in an increasing trend of walkers killed by vehicles in recent years, according to a study by the Governors Highway Safety Association released last week. Pedestrian traffic fatalities are on the rise in the United States and Louisiana, according to a study released last week by the Governors Highway Safety Association .

