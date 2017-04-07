More households are one crisis away from poverty About 60 percent of St. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/04/07/more-households-one-crisis-away-poverty/100115550/ House key on a house shaped keychain resting on wooden floorboards concept for real estate, moving home or renting property About 60 percent of St. Landry Parish households are either living in poverty or are just one crisis away from poverty, and that number has increased since 2012, when 42 percent of households were in that position. That's according to an annual report by the United Way that chronicles the number of families in Louisiana who are living in poverty or who are struggling, just above the poverty line.

